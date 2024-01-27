Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.