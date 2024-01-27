EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 42 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.07. 1,329,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,755. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $267.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

