EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.90. 873,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

