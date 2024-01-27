EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $769,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,372,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.37. 135,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,576. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.73. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

