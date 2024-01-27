EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,426. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

