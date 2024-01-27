EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $162,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 92,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 38,567,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,862,376. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

