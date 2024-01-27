EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.10. 1,370,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.20 and its 200 day moving average is $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.