EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,729 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after buying an additional 1,188,687 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 858,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 533,255 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,413,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. 324,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,693. The stock has a market cap of $755.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

