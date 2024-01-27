EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,538 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,839. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

