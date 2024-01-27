EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 741,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRC

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,875 shares of company stock worth $486,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.