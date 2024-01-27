EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,143,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 931,387 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 38,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $87.61. 3,695,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,278. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.16.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3643 per share. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

