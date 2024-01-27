EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.55. The stock had a trading volume of 469,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,933. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $212.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

