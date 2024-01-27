EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $81.55. 6,839,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,063,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

