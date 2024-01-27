Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SNMP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,981. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $297.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

