Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $8.17

Shares of Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $7.97. Evotec shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 15,176 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Evotec Trading Up 0.9 %

Evotec Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

