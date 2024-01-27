ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.29. 517,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,769. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at $38,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ExlService by 944.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

