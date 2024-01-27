EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) SVP Sells $22,500.00 in Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) SVP David Scott Jones sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, David Scott Jones sold 600 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

EYPT stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $27.09.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EYPT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $574,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,420 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

