F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.3 %

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

