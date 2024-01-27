F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $183.46

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.46 and last traded at $182.78, with a volume of 16191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.33.

Get F5 alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on F5

F5 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.96.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in F5 by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in F5 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.