FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $470.67. The company had a trading volume of 128,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $478.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.51.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

