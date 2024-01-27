Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,120.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a reduce rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Shares of FICO traded down $87.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,196.36. 407,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,104. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $977.62. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $617.35 and a 12-month high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total transaction of $2,623,309.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $100,563,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

