Fair Isaac’s (FICO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,350.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FICO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a reduce rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $87.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,196.36. 407,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,104. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $617.35 and a 12 month high of $1,307.14. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,157.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $978.80.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,035.50, for a total transaction of $3,425,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,076.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

