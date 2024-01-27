FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Melius raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.93.

Shares of FDX traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52-week low of $183.59 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

