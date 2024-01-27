Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.23

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.18, with a volume of 15048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,997,000 after buying an additional 387,179 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,782,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333,824 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after buying an additional 294,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the period.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

