Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. 60,586 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLDR. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $381,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $278,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

