Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCOM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 79,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.