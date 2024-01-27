Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on February 1st

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.24. 5,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

