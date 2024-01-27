Financial Survey: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 2.90% 3.22% 0.86% SurgePays 14.63% 148.74% 52.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 1.05 $441.00 million $0.68 36.47 SurgePays $121.54 million 0.89 -$680,000.00 $1.45 4.40

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays. SurgePays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Frontier Communications Parent and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 2 5 1 2.67 SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than SurgePays.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry. In addition, the company provides Surge Blockchain software, a back-office marketplace offering wholesale consumable goods direct to convenience stores who are transacting on the SurgePays Fintech platform. Further, it offers lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

