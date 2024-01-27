First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $26.20. 113,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $80.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Bancshares by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in First Bancshares by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

