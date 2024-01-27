First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Down 4.9%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.75. 24,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 100,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Bancshares Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $80.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 759.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 24.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

