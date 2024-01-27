First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:FCAP traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $28.98. 2,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 26.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in First Capital by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in First Capital in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Capital by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

