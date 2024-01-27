First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 15th

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

First Financial Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,181. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $26.53.

Insider Activity

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

