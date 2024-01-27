First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Price Target Increased to $23.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $23.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Northwest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of FFNW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 29,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.52. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $22.17.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

