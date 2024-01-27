First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Foundation from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.36. 799,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $584.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.30.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. First Foundation had a negative net margin of 31.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $63.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently -1.14%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in First Foundation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Foundation by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 149.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 403,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 51,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

