First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HISF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. 25,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HISF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

