First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HISF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. 25,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $45.50.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HISF. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

