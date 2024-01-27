First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Short Interest Update

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:HISF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. 25,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a market cap of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $45.50.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.