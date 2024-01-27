First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

FTXH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 3,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

