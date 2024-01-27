Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Five Below were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.16. The company had a trading volume of 588,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.25 and a 200-day moving average of $184.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.57 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

