Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 4,377,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Flex has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Analysts predict that Flex will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Flex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Flex by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

