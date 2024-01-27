Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 21,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,860. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

