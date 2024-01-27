Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stake Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257,099 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.43% of Flowserve worth $22,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FLS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,367. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

