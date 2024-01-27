flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

flyExclusive Trading Down 3.6 %

FLYX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,692. flyExclusive has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On flyExclusive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in flyExclusive stock. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of flyExclusive at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

flyExclusive Company Profile

flyExclusive, Inc owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services.

