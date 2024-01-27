Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of F traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.39. 35,837,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,015,592. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

