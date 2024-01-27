Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.12. 6,691,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,627,229. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,009 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

