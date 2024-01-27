Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $73.97. 1,319,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

