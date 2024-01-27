Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Barclays

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fortrea from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fortrea from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

Fortrea Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTRE traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.90 million. Fortrea’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

