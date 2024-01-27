Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Short Interest Update

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the December 31st total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRZA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forza X1 during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forza X1 during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forza X1 during the second quarter valued at $492,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forza X1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRZA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,275. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.18. Forza X1 has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Forza X1 Company Profile

Forza X1 ( NASDAQ:FRZA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

