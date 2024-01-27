Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of FOX worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 6.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.