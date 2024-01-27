Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.43. Frontier Group shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 558,429 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 508,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 632.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,705.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

