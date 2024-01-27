Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Raised to $6.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.67% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 323,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 3,769.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

