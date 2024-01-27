Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Director Acquires C$10,050.00 in Stock

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Free Report) Director Alison Sagateh Williams acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$10,050.00.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.23. The stock has a market cap of C$347.59 million and a PE ratio of -26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fury Gold Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$3.55.

Get Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) alerts:

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.